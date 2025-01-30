DHSC: ministerial gifts, hospitality, travel and meetings, July to September 2024
Data on gifts that ministers gave and received, their external meetings and any overseas travel.
The Department of Health and Social Care publishes details of ministers’ meetings with external organisations, gifts (given and received), hospitality and overseas travel on a quarterly basis.
Under the new Ministerial Code, from 5 July 2024 onwards, ministers’ gifts and hospitality data are being published by the Cabinet Office as part of a central Register of Ministers’ Gifts and Hospitality. As such, data on gifts and hospitality from 1 to 4 July 2024 is included in this DHSC publication, alongside data on meetings and travel for July to September 2024.
Updates to this pagePublished 30 January 2025
Last updated 30 January 2025 + show all updates
-
Added data on ministerial gifts and hospitality from 1 to 4 July 2024.
-
First published.