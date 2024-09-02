Transparency data

DHSC: ministerial gifts, hospitality, travel and meetings, January to March 2024

Data on gifts that ministers gave and received, their external meetings and any overseas travel.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
2 September 2024
Last updated
4 September 2024 — See all updates

Documents

DHSC: ministerial hospitality, January to March 2024

CSV, 506 Bytes

View online

DHSC: ministerial gifts, January to March 2024

CSV, 667 Bytes

View online

DHSC: ministerial meetings, January to March 2024

CSV, 28.3 KB

View online

DHSC: ministerial travel, January to March 2024

CSV, 1.06 KB

View online

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) publishes details of ministers’ meetings with external organisations, gifts (given and received), hospitality and overseas travel on a quarterly basis.

Updates to this page

Published 2 September 2024
Last updated 4 September 2024 + show all updates

  1. Updated the spreadsheet DHSC: ministerial gifts, January to March 2024 to change 'Nil return' to 'Held by department' in the 'Outcome (received gifts only)' column for Minister Maria Caulfield.

  2. First published.

