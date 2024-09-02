DHSC: ministerial gifts, hospitality, travel and meetings, January to March 2024
Data on gifts that ministers gave and received, their external meetings and any overseas travel.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) publishes details of ministers’ meetings with external organisations, gifts (given and received), hospitality and overseas travel on a quarterly basis.
Updated the spreadsheet DHSC: ministerial gifts, January to March 2024 to change 'Nil return' to 'Held by department' in the 'Outcome (received gifts only)' column for Minister Maria Caulfield.
