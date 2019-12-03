DHSC: IFRS 16 implementation guidance

This timetable and guidance is for the Department of Health and Social Care’s arm’s length bodies (ALBs) and national bodies (NBs).

The timetable sets out when administrative activity around the implementation of IFRS 16 will happen during 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021 financial years.

The supplement provides further information on the implementation of the standard. It advises group bodies that are required to implement IFRS 16 in their statutory accounts for 2019 to 2020 on how best to align with DHSC group policies when the standard is adopted by the Government Financial Reporting Manual in 2020 to 2021. It also helps other group bodies adopting the standard in 2020 to 2021 to develop their preparedness.

The supplement should be read with the department’s Group Accounting Manual.