DHSC group accounting manual 2024 to 2025
Mandatory annual reports and accounts guidelines for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) group bodies.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) group accounting manual (GAM) includes mandatory accounting guidance for DHSC group bodies completing statutory annual reports and accounts.
These group bodies include:
- integrated care boards
- NHS trusts
- NHS foundation trusts
- arm’s length bodies
The GAM is approved by the HM Treasury financial reporting advisory board. It’s based on the 2024 to 2025 Government Financial Reporting Manual.