DHSC evidence for the SSRB: pay round 2026 to 2027
Evidence submitted to the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2026 to 2027 pay round.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) has been asked to make a pay recommendation on the current levels of pay for very senior managers (VSMs) in the NHS and executive and senior managers (ESMs) in DHSC’s arm’s length bodies (ALBs).
The written evidence seeks to enable the SSRB to make independent observations on the levels of pay of VSMs and ESMs to form part of the wider SSRB report, which will include observations on the levels of pay for other senior public sector workers. The written evidence includes information on NHS senior pay strategy along with recruitment and retention information.
The data pack brings together multiple data sets and analysis to support the written evidence document.