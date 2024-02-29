Policy paper

DHSC evidence for the SSRB: pay round 2024 to 2025

Evidence submitted to the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2024 to 2025 pay round.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
29 February 2024

Applies to England

Documents

DHSC's written evidence to the SSRB for the 2024 to 2025 pay round

PDF, 425 KB, 51 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) has been asked to make a pay recommendation on the current levels of pay for very senior managers (VSMs) in the NHS and executive and senior managers (ESMs) in DHSC’s arm’s length bodies (ALBs).

The written evidence seeks to enable the SSRB to make independent observations on the levels of pay of VSMs and ESMs to form part of the wider SSRB report, which will include observations on the levels of pay for other senior public sector workers. The written evidence includes information on NHS senior pay strategy along with recruitment and retention information.

Published 29 February 2024