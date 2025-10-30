DHSC evidence for the NHSPRB: pay round 2026 to 2027
Evidence submitted to the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the pay round 2026 to 2027.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2026 to 2027.
This written evidence seeks to enable NHSPRB to make independent recommendations, weighing all of the evidence, within the current challenging economic and fiscal context, along with recruitment and retention trends and staff motivation.
In making its observations and recommendations, NHSPRB requests evidence from:
- the UK government, the Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive
- NHS trade unions
- NHS England
- NHS Employers
- other interested parties
The data pack brings together multiple data sets and analysis to support the written evidence document.