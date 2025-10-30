Policy paper

DHSC evidence for the NHSPRB: pay round 2026 to 2027

Evidence submitted to the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the pay round 2026 to 2027.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
30 October 2025

Applies to England

DHSC's written evidence to the NHS Pay Review Body for the pay round 2026 to 2027

Supportive data pack to DHSC's written evidence to the NHS Pay Review Body for the pay round 2026 to the pay round 2026 to 2027

The NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2026 to 2027.

This written evidence seeks to enable NHSPRB to make independent recommendations, weighing all of the evidence, within the current challenging economic and fiscal context, along with recruitment and retention trends and staff motivation.

In making its observations and recommendations, NHSPRB requests evidence from:

  • the UK government, the Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive
  • NHS trade unions
  • NHS England
  • NHS Employers
  • other interested parties

The data pack brings together multiple data sets and analysis to support the written evidence document.

Published 30 October 2025

