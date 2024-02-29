Policy paper

DHSC evidence for the NHSPRB: pay round 2024 to 2025

Evidence submitted to the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2024 to 2025 pay round.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
29 February 2024

Applies to England

Documents

DHSC's written evidence to the NHS Pay Review Body for the pay round 2024 to 2025

PDF, 959 KB, 101 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The NHSPRB has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2024 to 2025.

This written evidence seeks to enable the NHSPRB to make independent recommendations, weighing all of the evidence, within the current challenging economic and fiscal context, along with recruitment and retention trends and staff motivation.

In making its observations and recommendations, the NHSPRB takes evidence from:

  • UK government, the Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive
  • NHS trade unions
  • NHS England
  • NHS Employers
  • other interested parties
Published 29 February 2024