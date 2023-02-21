DHSC evidence for the NHSPRB: pay round 2023 to 2024
Evidence submitted to the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2023 to 2024 pay round.
Applies to England
The NHSPRB has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2023 to 2024.
This written evidence seeks to enable the NHSPRB to make independent recommendations, weighing all of the evidence, within the current challenging economic and fiscal context, along with recruitment and retention trends and staff motivation.
In making its observations and recommendations, the NHSPRB takes evidence from:
- UK government, the Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive
- NHS trade unions
- NHS England
- NHS Employers
- other interested parties