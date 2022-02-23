Policy paper

DHSC evidence for the NHSPRB: pay round 2022 to 2023

Evidence submitted to the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2022 to 2023 pay round.

Department of Health and Social Care
23 February 2022

Applies to England

The Department of Health and Social Care's written evidence to the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) for the 2022 to 2023 pay round

PDF, 1.26 MB, 95 pages

Details

The NHSPRB has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2022 to 2023.

This written evidence seeks to enable the NHSPRB to make independent recommendations, weighing all of the evidence, including the importance of affordability within the current challenging economic and fiscal context, along with recruitment and retention trends and staff motivation.

In making its observations and recommendations, the NHSPRB takes evidence from:

  • the 4 UK governments
  • NHS trade unions
  • NHS England and Improvement
  • NHS Employers
  • other interested parties
