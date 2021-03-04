DHSC evidence for the NHSPRB: pay round 2021 to 2022

The NHSPRB has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2021 to 2022. This follows the multi-year pay and contract reform deal for NHS staff covered by Agenda for Change, during which the government did not ask for recommendations on pay.

This written evidence seeks to enable the NHSPRB to make independent recommendations, weighing all of the evidence, including the importance of affordability within the current challenging economic and fiscal context, along with recruitment and retention trends and staff motivation.

In making its observations and recommendations, the NHSPRB takes evidence from: