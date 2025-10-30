Policy paper

DHSC evidence for the DDRB: pay round 2026 to 2027

Evidence submitted to the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2026 to 2027 pay round.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
30 October 2025

Applies to England

Documents

DHSC's written evidence to the Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration for the pay round 2026 to 2027

PDF, 880 KB, 103 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Supportive data pack to DHSC's written evidence to the DDRB for the pay round 2026 to 2027

ODS, 869 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The DDRB has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2026 to 2027 on:

  • uplifts for:
    • consultants
    • doctors and dentists in training
    • specialist, associate specialist and specialty doctors
  • uplifts for contractor general medical practitioners and the minimum and maximum pay ranges for salaried general medical practitioners
  • the pay element of remuneration for dentists employed by or providing services to the NHS

In making its observations and recommendations, the DDRB takes evidence from:

  • the 4 UK governments
  • the British Medical Association
  • the British Dental Association
  • NHS Providers
  • NHS Employers
  • Hospital Doctors’ Union (HCSA)
  • other interested parties

The data pack brings together multiple datasets and analysis to support the written evidence document.

