DHSC evidence for the DDRB: pay round 2023 to 2024

The DDRB has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2023 to 2024 on:

uplifts for consultants, doctors and dentists in training

the minimum and maximum pay ranges for salaried general medical practitioners

the pay element of remuneration for dentists employed by, or providing services to, the NHS

For the pay round 2023 to 2024, the DDRB is not being asked for pay recommendations for contractor general medical practitioners. This is because their pay has already been agreed through a 5-year investment agreement between NHS England ( NHSE ) and the British Medical Association ( BMA ). As independent contractors, it is for GP contractors to determine uplifts in pay for themselves and their employees.

For specialty doctors and associate specialists ( SAS ), a multi-year pay and contract reform deal was agreed with the BMA in 2020. As SAS doctors were given the choice to transfer over to the new contract, the DDRB has been asked to make a recommendation on pay for 2023 to 2024 for SAS doctors who chose not to transfer.

In making its observations and recommendations, the DDRB takes evidence from: