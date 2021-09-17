Research and analysis

DHSC and ONS: Direct and Indirect health impacts of COVID-19 in England - short paper, 9 September 2021

Paper prepared by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Office for National Statistics (ONS) for SAGE.

Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies and Department of Health and Social Care
17 September 2021

DHSC: Direct and Indirect health impacts of COVID-19 in England - short paper, 9 September 2021

PDF, 391KB, 18 pages

Paper prepared by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Office for National Statistics (ONS) on health impacts of COVID-19. It was considered at SAGE 95 on 9 September 2021. As new evidence or data emerges, SAGE updates its advice accordingly.

This paper is the short form version of the accompanying paper, “DHSC: Direct and Indirect health impacts of COVID-19 in England long paper, 9 September 2021”, presented at SAGE 95.

These documents are released as pre-print publications that have provided the government with rapid evidence during an emergency. These documents have not been peer-reviewed and there is no restriction on authors submitting and publishing this evidence in peer-reviewed journals.

Published 17 September 2021

