DHSC counter fraud strategy: 2020 to 2023
Setting out the department’s plan to prevent and tackle fraud across the healthcare system.
This document sets out the vision for a system-wide approach across health to tackling fraud which protects taxpayer’s money for better patient care. To realise the vision, the document defines DHSC’s counter-fraud objectives around a structure focused on accountability, convening and working together.
The strategy sets the direction and pace of the health group’s counter-fraud work, enabling DHSC to hold these bodies to account.
The strategy is for:
- officials at DHSC
- the NHS in England
- DHSC arm’s length bodies
- professional medical bodies and associations across the health service