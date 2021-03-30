Policy paper

DHSC counter fraud strategy: 2020 to 2023

Setting out the department’s plan to prevent and tackle fraud across the healthcare system.

Department of Health and Social Care
30 March 2021
England

DHSC counter fraud strategy: 2020 to 2023

DHSC counter fraud strategy: 2020 to 2023

This document sets out the vision for a system-wide approach across health to tackling fraud which protects taxpayer’s money for better patient care. To realise the vision, the document defines DHSC’s counter-fraud objectives around a structure focused on accountability, convening and working together.

The strategy sets the direction and pace of the health group’s counter-fraud work, enabling DHSC to hold these bodies to account.

The strategy is for:

  • officials at DHSC
  • the NHS in England
  • DHSC arm’s length bodies
  • professional medical bodies and associations across the health service
