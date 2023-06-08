DHSC counter-fraud strategy: 2023 to 2026

This Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) counter-fraud strategy provides a co-ordinated activity programme that aims to tackle the underlying factors which allow fraud to be committed by:

improving the building and sharing of counter-fraud knowledge

tackling the most harmful threats

disrupting and punishing fraudsters

enhancing our long-term capability to prevent fraud

The new strategy builds on our existing vision and has a greater emphasis on better use of data by:

exploring new data sets and analysis methods

expanding relationships across and beyond DHSC

making better use of knowledge, experience and resources

It focuses on 4 main areas:

proactivity and prevention

using digital and data analytics

collaboration and co-ordination

response and enforcement

Counter-fraud work at a national level is led by the DHSC Anti-Fraud Unit ( AFU ), which works to prevent and deter fraud, bribery and corruption. The AFU also sponsors the work of the NHS Counter Fraud Authority, the arm’s length body responsible for tackling fraud in the NHS .