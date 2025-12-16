DHSC: business appointment rules advice, July to September 2025
Summaries of advice given under the business appointment rules to applicants at SCS2 and SCS1 level and equivalents.
Documents
Details
This page provides information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
It covers former staff at Senior Civil Service (SCS) levels SCS1 and SCS2, and equivalents that fall within the scope of the business appointment rules. It also covers special advisers of equivalent level.