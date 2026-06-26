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DHSC: business appointment rules advice, January to March 2026

Summaries of advice given under the business appointment rules to applicants at SCS2 and SCS1 level and equivalents.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
26 June 2026

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DHSC: business appointment rules advice, January to March 2026

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This page provides information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

It covers former staff at Senior Civil Service (SCS) levels SCS1 and SCS2, and equivalents that fall within the scope of the business appointment rules. It also covers special advisers of equivalent level.

Updates to this page

Published 26 June 2026

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