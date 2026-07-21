DHSC annual statement on research integrity: 2025 to 2026
The Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) annual statement on the actions it has taken to comply with the Concordat to Support Research Integrity.
Applies to England
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This is a routine annual report that explains how the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), through the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), ensures that the health and care research it funds and supports is carried out to high ethical, professional and scientific standards.
DHSC, through NIHR, is a signatory to the Concordat to Support Research Integrity and continues to align its policies, funding conditions and assurance processes with the principles of the concordat.
This statement is a formal report of compliance with the UK-wide Concordat to Support Research Integrity, which sets expectations for how organisations should ensure research is conducted responsibly and transparently. The report describes:
- how DHSC, through NIHR, embeds research integrity across its work
- how its systems and polices are used to oversee research
- the specific actions taken over the past year to strengthen integrity
- how any risks are managed