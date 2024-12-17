Corporate report

DHSC annual report and accounts: 2023 to 2024

How the Department of Health and Social Care has funded its activities and used its resources during the financial year 2023 to 2024.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
17 December 2024

DHSC annual report and accounts: 2023 to 2024 (web accessible)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5208-7, HC 476

PDF, 8.47 MB, 358 pages

DHSC annual report and accounts: 2023 to 2024 (print ready)

PDF, 8.45 MB, 358 pages

Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2023 to 2024

PDF, 1.46 MB, 99 pages

DHSC common core tables: 2023 to 2024

ODS, 13.5 KB

Details

The annual report and accounts gives an overview of the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC’s) resources and how it has used them to fulfil its statutory functions during the financial year 2023 to 2024.

The ‘DHSC annual report and accounts: 2023 to 2024’ describes DHSC’s performance against objectives and includes the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s annual report on the performance of the NHS in England.

‘Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2023 to 2024’ sets out how the Secretary of State has exercised their power to give financial assistance to any NHS foundation trust in the financial year 2023 to 2024.

The ‘DHSC common core tables: 2023 to 2024’ show a breakdown of departmental spending during 2023 to 2024 and demonstrate how this spending compared with DHSC’s estimate.

Published 17 December 2024

