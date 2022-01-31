The annual report and accounts gives an overview of the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC )’s resources and how it has used them to fulfil its statutory functions during the financial year 2020 to 2021.

The ‘ DHSC annual report and accounts: 2020 to 2021’ describes DHSC ’s performance against objectives and includes the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s annual report on the performance of the National Health Service in England.

‘Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2020 to 2021’ sets out how the Secretary of State has exercised his power to give financial assistance to any NHS foundation trust in the financial year 2020 to 2021.