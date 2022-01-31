Corporate report

DHSC annual report and accounts: 2020 to 2021

How the Department of Health and Social Care has funded its activities and used its resources during the financial year 2020 to 2021.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
31 January 2022

Applies to England

DHSC annual report and accounts: 2020 to 2021

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3120-4, HC 1053 2021-22 PDF, 5.3 MB, 349 pages

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2020 to 2021

PDF, 3.19 MB, 185 pages

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DHSC common core tables: 2020 to 2021

ODS, 12 KB

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The annual report and accounts gives an overview of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)’s resources and how it has used them to fulfil its statutory functions during the financial year 2020 to 2021.

The ‘DHSC annual report and accounts: 2020 to 2021’ describes DHSC’s performance against objectives and includes the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s annual report on the performance of the National Health Service in England.

‘Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2020 to 2021’ sets out how the Secretary of State has exercised his power to give financial assistance to any NHS foundation trust in the financial year 2020 to 2021.

The ‘DHSC common core tables: 2020 to 2021’ show a breakdown of departmental spending during 2020 to 2021 and demonstrate how this spending compared with the department’s estimate.

Published 31 January 2022