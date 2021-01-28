Corporate report

DHSC annual report and accounts: 2019 to 2020

Showing how the department has funded its activities and used its resources during the financial year 2019 to 2020.

Published 28 January 2021
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

DHSC annual report and accounts: 2019 to 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2111-3, HC 1077 2020-21 PDF, 6.32MB, 246 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DHSC annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020 (print version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2111-3 PDF, 6.45MB, 242 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2019 to 2020

PDF, 2.78MB, 173 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DHSC common core tables: 2019 to 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 29.5KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The annual report and accounts gives an overview of the department’s resources and how it has used them to fulfil its statutory functions during the financial year 2019 to 2020.

The document describes DHSC’s performance against objectives and includes the Secretary of State’s annual report on the performance of the health service in England.

‘Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2019 to 2020’ sets out how the Secretary of State has exercised his power to give financial assistance to any NHS foundation trust in the financial year 2019 to 2020.

