DHSC annual report and accounts: 2019 to 2020

The annual report and accounts gives an overview of the department’s resources and how it has used them to fulfil its statutory functions during the financial year 2019 to 2020.

The document describes DHSC’s performance against objectives and includes the Secretary of State’s annual report on the performance of the health service in England.

‘Financial assistance under section 40 of the National Health Service Act 2006: 2019 to 2020’ sets out how the Secretary of State has exercised his power to give financial assistance to any NHS foundation trust in the financial year 2019 to 2020.