Framework agreement between DHSC and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Describes the working relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.
Details
This document outlines how the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency will work together. It sets out:
- roles
- responsibilities
- governance
- accountability arrangements
Last updated 21 March 2024 + show all updates
Updated to the latest version of the 'Framework agreement between DHSC and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency'.
First published.