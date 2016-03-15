Policy paper

Framework agreement between DHSC and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Describes the working relationship between the Department of Health and Social Care and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
15 March 2016
Last updated
21 March 2024 — See all updates

Documents

Framework agreement between DHSC and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

HTML

Details

This document outlines how the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency  will work together. It sets out:

  • roles ​
  • responsibilities ​
  • governance
  • accountability arrangements
Published 15 March 2016
Last updated 21 March 2024 + show all updates

  1. Updated to the latest version of the 'Framework agreement between DHSC and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency'.

  2. First published.

Related content