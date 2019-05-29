DFID response to ICAI recommendations on: DFID’s partnerships with civil society organisations

DFID welcomes the Independent Commission for Aid Impact’s (ICAI) review on our partnership with civil society organisations (CSOs) and the recommendations it makes.

Civil society is a crucial partner for DFID, in delivering development results, in representing and empowering marginalised people within society, advocating for progressive change and in shaping policy dialogue. DFID remains strongly committed to an effective partnership with civil society to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to ensure nobody is left behind.