DFID Accountable Grant Arrangement: budget template and guidance

The Department for International Development (DFID) has developed a new standard budget template, which is available for use in new Accountable Grant Arrangements from June 2019. This builds upon the overhead costs template (also known as Non Project Attributable Costs, or NPAC), which was launched in October 2018. The approach to overhead costs is the same in this template, and it adds a standard format for capturing direct costs.

We are making this change as part of a series of measures to increase transparency on how UK aid is spent. DFID remains committed to delivering the best value for money in its programmes, which includes supporting sustainability of the projects and organisations we fund. This template will provide a fair, consistent approach that will enable payment for the full cost of programme delivery through grants.

The new template calculates the full costs that we should pay grantees, including overheads. The amount payable will be calculated and agreed between DFID and the partner using the new template. If you are from a civil society organisation, interested in using the template for a new accountable grant arrangement, please discuss it with your DFID Programme Manager.