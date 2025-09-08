Developing Command and Control: Now and into the Future (JCCN 1/25)

Joint Capability Concept Note (JCCN) 1/25, Developing Command and Control: Now and into the Future reflects on increased complexity in the operating environment and envisages new approaches, adopting new technologies and drawing on the assertions of Defence’s Capstone Concepts.

It explores the implications of these changes for C2 and the C2 requirements for an integrated force. It provides a conceptual basis to inform C2 developments across Defence out to circa 2030. It also seeks to promote alignment of C2 capabilities across Defence and to prevent disjointed solutions.

Note: Joint Capability Concept Notes are intended to influence the conduct of operations and joint capability development and are published under the authority of Director Integrated Warfare Centre.

Who should read this publication

This publication is primarily aimed at those in Defence developing policy and strategic capabilities or undertaking force design. It is intended to inform strategic thinking across Defence, other government departments, industry, science and technology organisations, and allies and partners.

Defence professionals interested in how emerging technology will shape future military functions should also read this publication.

Related information