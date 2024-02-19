Guidance

Command and control in the future: concept information notes

Guidance to support the command and control in the future project.

Ministry of Defence
19 February 2024
13 May 2024

Complexity Implications for Defence, and Command and Control (concept information note 1)

PDF, 147 KB, 8 pages

Emergent Defence Organising (concept information note 2)

PDF, 690 KB, 11 pages

The concept of C2 as a capability (concept information note 3)

PDF, 287 KB, 9 pages

Decision-making: How do human-machine teamed decision-makers, make decisions? (concept information note 4)

PDF, 122 KB, 8 pages

If not command and control, then what? (concept information note 5)

PDF, 130 KB, 8 pages

This series of concept information notes have been made available unedited to support DCDC’s command and control in the future project. They are designed to introduce the thinking and themes of the command and control joint concept note that will publish in late 2024.

For more information visit command and control in the future.

