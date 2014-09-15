Guidance
DE&S engineering management apprenticeships
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support
- Part of:
- DE&S Engineering Management Advanced Apprenticeship Scheme
- Published:
- 15 September 2014
- Last updated:
- 22 May 2017, see all updates
Details of Ministry of Defence (MOD) Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) engineering management apprenticeships.
Documents
DE&S engineering management apprenticeships 2017
PDF, 41.9KB, 6 pages
DE&S apprentice recruitment 2017: frequently asked questions (FAQs)
PDF, 97.2KB, 4 pages
Details
The MOD engineering management apprenticeship is an enhanced version of the modern (advanced) apprenticeship.
Apply here
- Engineering Management Apprentice, Bristol 2017 (closing date 9 June 2017): apply here
Outward Bound course
MOD apprentice Outward Bound course
As part of the MOD apprenticeship scheme first year apprentices take part in a week long Outward Bound course which helps to develop their own skills in management, team building and problem solving skills. By placing the apprentices into set activities where communication is key to success they develop as team members and then take forward those skills into their apprenticeship. It is a week where apprentices are taken out of their comfort zone and explore there capabilities in a challenging environment.
Document information
Published: 15 September 2014
Updated: 22 May 2017
- Added updated scheme information and FAQs
- Added 2017 scheme details and updated FAQs
- Added updated apprenticeship document.
- Added updated scheme document, FAQs and links to 2016 applications.
- Replaced apprenticeship document with revised version.
- Added video about "Engineering apprentices out of bounds course" and scheme application links.
- Uodated details about the engineering management apprenticeship scheme.
- Published updated Advanced Apprenticeship Scheme.
- First published.