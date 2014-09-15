Scheme information

Earn while you learn!

Have 3 years developing, at our expense, on the DE&S Advanced Apprenticeship scheme. This is an amazing fully paid opportunity to become an engineer with the Ministry of Defence, while also earning yourself a valuable HNC engineering qualification along the way!

Advanced apprenticeship applications are now open.

How to apply

Engineering Management Apprentice: Bristol 2017 (closing date: 13 March 2017)

Engineering Management Apprentice: Plymouth 2017 (closed for applications, until autumn 2017)

Apprentice pay rates

We will be paying you a total of almost £50,000 over your first 3 years with us on the Advanced Apprenticeship Scheme (if you went to university you could incur a debt of £40,000, so you could be at around £90,000 better off over 3 years!):

Year 1 pay £14,556

Year 2 pay £15,578

Year 3 pay £18,643

So a total of £48,777.

We offer you:

probably the most exciting engineering apprenticeship scheme in the UK; giving you the opportunity to work with a huge range of weapons and other defence equipment

massive investment in your training and development!

this engineering Advanced Apprenticeship Scheme takes you all the way through to an HNC Engineering qualification, and beyond, at our expense!

it’s more than a job, it’s an amazing career!

If you have 5 GCSE’s (Grade C or above / Grades 4 to 9) including maths, English, a science or engineering subject and 2 others) you could join this Ministry of Defence, Defence Equipment and Support Advanced Apprenticeship Scheme.

This scheme is the first exciting step in your engineering career with the Ministry of Defence.

MOD projects are fascinating, valuable, unique and sometimes highly classified.

A vital part of the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) DE&S procures and maintains all the products and services that the UK’s armed forces need for current and future operations.

A DE&S apprenticeship is a 3 year development programme leading to an office based engineering management role supporting equipment and systems used by the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and British Army. It enables you to earn while you learn, and provides the basis for a long and varied career.

Watch the video below to find out about the Tom Nevard apprentice competition.

Tom Nevard Apprentice Competition

Information or queries on the recruitment process email:

dbscivpers-engapprentice@mod.uk