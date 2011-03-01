Transparency data

MOD roles and salaries: 2012

Details of junior and senior posts at the Ministry of Defence, their salary information and organisational charts for 2012 as at March and September.

Ministry of Defence and The Rt Hon Liam Fox
1 March 2011
19 June 2025

Head Office and Corporate Services senior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 66.2 KB

Head Office and Corporate Services junior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 211 KB

Land Forces senior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 61.7 KB

Land Forces junior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 146 KB

Navy Command senior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 36.7 KB

Navy Command junior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 39.9 KB

Air Command senior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 19.4 KB

Air Command Junior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 185 KB

Joint Forces Command junior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 152 KB

Defence Equipment and Support senior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 71.9 KB

Defence Equipment and Support junior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 157 KB

Defence Infrastructure Organisation senior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16.6 KB

Defence Infrastructure Organisation junior, as of September 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 120 KB

Head Office and Corporate Services senior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 88.6 KB

Head Office and Corporate Services junior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 220 KB

Land Forces senior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 70.1 KB

Land Forces junior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 122 KB

Navy Command senior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 34.5 KB

Navy Command junior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 106 KB

Air Command senior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 23.6 KB

Air Command junior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 186 KB

Joint Forces Command junior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 149 KB

Defence Equipment and Support senior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 75.9 KB

Defence Equipment and Support junior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 175 KB

Defence Infrastructure Organisation senior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16.1 KB

Defence Infrastructure Organisation junior, as of March 2012

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 109 KB

Details

These show all military 1*/senior civil service (Pay Band 1) and above posts and junior staff posts below senior civil service level who report to them including their payscales.

Visualisation charts

To view the latest charts Internet Explorer version 7.0 or later is required or Firefox.

Published 1 March 2011
19 June 2025

  1. Removed: 'Joint Forces Command senior, as of September 2012' and 'Joint Forces Command senior, as of March 2012' as they are no longer current.

  2. 2013 charts relocated to a new publication page.

  3. Added March 2013 files

  4. First published.

