MOD roles and salaries: 2012
Details of junior and senior posts at the Ministry of Defence, their salary information and organisational charts for 2012 as at March and September.
Documents
Details
These show all military 1*/senior civil service (Pay Band 1) and above posts and junior staff posts below senior civil service level who report to them including their payscales.
Visualisation charts
To view the latest charts Internet Explorer version 7.0 or later is required or Firefox.
Updates to this page
-
Removed: 'Joint Forces Command senior, as of September 2012' and 'Joint Forces Command senior, as of March 2012' as they are no longer current.
-
2013 charts relocated to a new publication page.
-
Added March 2013 files
-
First published.