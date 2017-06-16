DHSC guidance on laying accounts in Parliament

This document provides guidance on how Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) group bodies should lay their annual report and accounts before Parliament.

The guidance applies to NHS foundation trusts, DHSC agencies, special health authorities, DHSC non-departmental public bodies (NDPBs), including NHS England, and the core department, but does not apply to NHS trusts, clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), consolidated limited companies or NHS charities.

This detailed guidance supports the more general guidance included as part of the DHSC group accounting manual (GAM).