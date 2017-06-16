DHSC guidance on laying accounts in Parliament
Provides guidance on how DHSC group bodies should lay their annual report and accounts before Parliament.
Documents
Details
This document provides guidance on how Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) group bodies should lay their annual report and accounts before Parliament.
The guidance applies to NHS foundation trusts, DHSC agencies, special health authorities, DHSC non-departmental public bodies (NDPBs), including NHS England, and the core department, but does not apply to NHS trusts, clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), consolidated limited companies or NHS charities.
This detailed guidance supports the more general guidance included as part of the DHSC group accounting manual (GAM).
Last updated 22 May 2020 + show all updates
-
The guidance has been replaced with an updated version for laying a 2019 to 2020 annual report and accounts.
-
The guidance has been replaced with an updated version. The new version includes updates to the format requirements of the printed annual report and accounts; revised instructions about submitting the annual report and accounts for laying; and confirms the details of the latest provider of the annual report and accounts printing and distribution services through the Crown Commercial Service framework.
-
First published.