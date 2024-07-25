Department of Health and Social Care information asset register

The Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC )’s information asset register is a table listing the categories of information assets that the department is responsible for in the UK.

An ‘information asset’ is a body of information (document or documents, or piece of data or large data set) on a particular subject, which can be held electronically or on paper and include personal or non-personal data. It is defined and managed as a single unit so it can be understood, shared, protected and exploited efficiently. Information assets have recognisable and manageable value, risk, content and life cycles.

These information assets and data are protected and managed in line with the Cabinet Office’s Security policy framework.