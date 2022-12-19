Department of Health and Social Care accounting officer assessments

Transparency data

Accounting officer assessment summaries for the Department of Health and Social Care’s programmes and projects in the Government Major Projects Portfolio.

Department of Health and Social Care, NHS Business Services Authority, and NHS England
19 December 2022

Applies to England

NHS Electronic Staff Record Transformation Programme: accounting officer assessment

Integrated Single Financial Environment Programme: accounting officer assessment

Departmental accounting officers must produce an assessment of all projects or programmes that form part of the government’s Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP).

Projects are assessed against 4 criteria:

  • regularity
  • propriety
  • value for money
  • feasibility

This page contains the accounting officer assessment summaries for the Department of Health and Social Care.

