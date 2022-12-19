Department of Health and Social Care accounting officer assessments
Accounting officer assessment summaries for the Department of Health and Social Care’s programmes and projects in the Government Major Projects Portfolio.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Departmental accounting officers must produce an assessment of all projects or programmes that form part of the government’s Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP).
Projects are assessed against 4 criteria:
- regularity
- propriety
- value for money
- feasibility
This page contains the accounting officer assessment summaries for the Department of Health and Social Care.