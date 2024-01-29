Guidance

Defence Fire Safety Regulations (DSA02) Defence Structural Fire Fighting Regulations

DSA02 DFSR Defence Structural Fire Fighting Regulations provide guidance to risk owners, Commanding Officers, heads of establishment and fire service providers to ensure they are capable of meeting the requirements.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
Published
29 January 2024

Documents

DSA 02 DFSR Defence Structural Fire Fighting Regulations

ODT, 210 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

DSA 02 DFSR Fire & Rescue glossary of terms

ODT, 445 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

DSA DFSR Form 13 - request for change

ODT, 10.8 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

DSA DFSR Form 14 water assessment (structural)

ODT, 217 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

DSA DFSR Form 15 Structural Reduction of Cover - hazard assessment

ODT, 1.56 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

DFSR Notice of Authorised Amendment (NAA) DSA 02 DFSR Defence Structural Fire Fighting Regulations

ODT, 12.6 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

In accordance with the Defence Safety Authority (DSA) Charter, the Defence Fire Safety Regulator (DFSR) is empowered to maintain, promote, assure compliance with, and when necessary, enforce Defence Regulations and to promote an engaged health, safety and environmental protection (HS&EP) culture.

Historically, there has been little direction and guidance relating to structural fire fighting requirements within defence. DSA02 DFSR Structural Fire Fighting Regulations have been introduced to provide direction and guidance for defence. Key elements to the regulation are:

  • it’s appearance, which mirrors DSA02 DFSR Defence Aerodrome Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) Regulations in layout
  • information to risk owners, Commanding Officers, heads of establishment and fire service providers regarding fire prevention, protection and response assessments
  • it identifies Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) Emergency Preparedness and Resilience
  • it identifies FRS vehicle, equipment, personnel and media requirements
  • identification of FRS training requirements

DSA02 DFSR Defence: Aerodrome Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) Regulations

Published 29 January 2024