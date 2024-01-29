Defence Fire Safety Regulations (DSA02) Defence Structural Fire Fighting Regulations
DSA02 DFSR Defence Structural Fire Fighting Regulations provide guidance to risk owners, Commanding Officers, heads of establishment and fire service providers to ensure they are capable of meeting the requirements.
Documents
Details
In accordance with the Defence Safety Authority (DSA) Charter, the Defence Fire Safety Regulator (DFSR) is empowered to maintain, promote, assure compliance with, and when necessary, enforce Defence Regulations and to promote an engaged health, safety and environmental protection (HS&EP) culture.
Historically, there has been little direction and guidance relating to structural fire fighting requirements within defence. DSA02 DFSR Structural Fire Fighting Regulations have been introduced to provide direction and guidance for defence. Key elements to the regulation are:
- it’s appearance, which mirrors DSA02 DFSR Defence Aerodrome Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) Regulations in layout
- information to risk owners, Commanding Officers, heads of establishment and fire service providers regarding fire prevention, protection and response assessments
- it identifies Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) Emergency Preparedness and Resilience
- it identifies FRS vehicle, equipment, personnel and media requirements
- identification of FRS training requirements
Related Guidance
DSA02 DFSR Defence: Aerodrome Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) Regulations