DSA DFSR 02: Aerodrome Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) Regulations

Ownership of Joint Services Publication ( JSP ) 426 Volume 3 Leaflet 2 MOD Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services transferred to DSA Defence Fire Service Regulator ( DFSR ) in 2016, where it separated fire safety regulations from ARFF regulations.

Consequently, ARFF regulations were published under cover of a Defence Instruction Notice (DIN) 2016DIN06-010. The JSP has been subjected to a significant rewrite and retitled DSA DFSR 02 ARFF regulations.

The purpose of DSA DFSR 02: ARFF regulations is to provide both direction and guidance to Aerodrome Operators and ARFF service providers to establish an ARFF Service at Defence Aerodromes ensuring minimum standards are achieved and are capable of meeting regulatory requirements.

Related guidance

Defence Safety Authority regulations

Defence Safety Authority