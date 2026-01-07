Declaration of intent between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The French Republic and Ukraine relating to the deployment of multinational forces in support of the defence, reconstruction and strategic sustainability of Ukraine
The UK, France and Ukraine have signed a declaration of intent relating to the deployment of multinational forces in support of the defence, reconstruction and strategic sustainability of Ukraine.
