Davidson, Sarah - Director General of Organisational Development and Operations for the Scottish Government - ACOBA Advice
Advice to Sarah Davidson, Director General for Organisational Development and Operations, Scottish Government, on business appointments after leaving Crown service.
Sarah Davidson, is due to leave her role as Director General for Organisational Development and Operations in July 2019
Chief Executive, The Carnegie UK Trust (Carnegie UK)
Sarah Davidson sought the Committee’s advice about taking up an appointment with Carnegie UK.
The letter containing the Committee’s consideration and the conditions imposed on the appointment was finalised in June 2019; and the appointment was announced the same month.
Published 5 June 2019