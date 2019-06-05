Decision

Davidson, Sarah - Director General of Organisational Development and Operations for the Scottish Government - ACOBA Advice

Advice to Sarah Davidson, Director General for Organisational Development and Operations, Scottish Government, on business appointments after leaving Crown service.

Published 5 June 2019
Advisory Committee on Business Appointments

Advice letter: Sarah Davidson, Chief Executive, Carnegie UK

PDF, 298KB, 4 pages

Sarah Davidson, is due to leave her role as Director General for Organisational Development and Operations in July 2019

Chief Executive, The Carnegie UK Trust (Carnegie UK)

Sarah Davidson sought the Committee’s advice about taking up an appointment with Carnegie UK.

The letter containing the Committee’s consideration and the conditions imposed on the appointment was finalised in June 2019; and the appointment was announced the same month.

