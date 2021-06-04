Data informing international travel traffic-light risk assessments, 3 June 2021

The Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC), part of the UK Health Security Agency, in partnership with devolved administrations, has developed a dynamic risk assessment methodology to inform ministerial decisions on red, amber and green list countries and the associated border measures against the risks of importing cases of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.

Available and relevant sources of information for each country or territory are used to provide an overall assessment on:

genomic surveillance capability

SARS-CoV-2 transmission risk

variant of concern (VOC) transmission risk

Decisions are taken by ministers informed by evidence including JBC’s analysis as well as other relevant public health factors.

A summary of key data used by JBC to inform the latest round of assessments is shown in the tables.