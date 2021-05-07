Transparency data

Data for the managed quarantine service for 7 May 2021

Data to support the announcement on international travel on 7 May 2021.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
7 May 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Data for the managed quarantine service

HTML

Supporting data set for managed quarantine service, 7 May 2021

ODS, 20.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This release contains data about the managed quarantine service to support the announcement on international travel on 7 May 2021.

The data is for the period between 15 February and 28 April 2021.

This includes data on:

  • the number of people starting their quarantine at home or in a managed quarantine hotel
  • the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests taken by people quarantining at home or in a managed quarantine hotel
  • risk assessment status, testing, positivity and variants by country and territory
Published 7 May 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do