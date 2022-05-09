The Cyber Resilience Strategy for Defence outlines the Ministry of Defence’s vision to build a stronger, cyber-resilient Defence. This is more important than ever in an increasingly uncertain world with its fast evolving technological and military challenges.

Led by the Second Permanent Secretary, Laurence Lee, and MOD Chief Information Officer, Charles Forte, the Cyber Resilience Strategy for Defence is about driving focus and coherence to addressing cyber defence and building cyber resilience over the next 5 years.

Aligned with the National and government cyber strategies and a core part of the Digital Strategy for Defence, the Cyber Resilience Strategy is there to ensure Defence can continue to deliver it purpose and support the national effort strengthening the UK in the cyber domain and cement its authority as a democratic and responsible cyber power.

Related content

National Cyber Strategy 2022

Government Cyber Security Strategy: 2022 to 2030

Digital Strategy for Defence

Data Strategy for Defence