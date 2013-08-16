Custom-made medical devices in Great Britain
How to comply with the regulatory requirements for manufacturing custom-made medical devices.
Guidance for manufacturers on how to comply with the legal requirements for custom-made active implantable medical devices and custom-made medical devices. Information also explains what a custom-made device is and gives examples.
Last updated 15 January 2025 + show all updates
Updated to reflect the laying of The Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.
This has been updated due to the end of the Brexit transition period.
First published.