Custom-made medical devices in Great Britain

How to comply with the regulatory requirements for manufacturing custom-made medical devices.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
16 August 2013
Custom-made devices in Great Britain

Examples of statements for custom-made medical devices

PDF, 268 KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Guidance for manufacturers on how to comply with the legal requirements for custom-made active implantable medical devices and custom-made medical devices. Information also explains what a custom-made device is and gives examples.

Published 16 August 2013
  1. Updated to reflect the laying of The Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.

  2. This has been updated due to the end of the Brexit transition period.

  3. First published.

