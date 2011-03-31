Guidance
MOD byelaws: Cumbria
This page brings together all available byelaws within Cumbria. Please select a link to view the byelaws.
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- The Proof and Experimental Establishment, Eskmeals Byelaws 1982
- Royal Air Force Spadeadam ^
- Warcop Principal Training Area Byelaws 1981
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Cark Light Anti-Aircraft Artillery Range ^
- Silloth Artillery Ranges ^
-
Whitehaven Battery ^
^ No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available
