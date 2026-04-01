CQC assessment of local authorities: grant funding for 2025 to 2026
Details and allocations of funding for local authorities in relation to the Care Quality Commission assessment of adult social care duties.
Applies to England
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The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has a duty to assess local authorities’ delivery of their adult social care duties under part 1 of the Care Act 2014.
CQC assessments provide greater transparency over how adult social care is delivered at a local level. This enables people to hold their local authority to account and, ultimately, have access to the consistent, high-quality care and support they deserve - irrespective of where they live.
CQC assessments make good practice, positive outcomes and outstanding quality easier to spot and share nationally, while also identifying where improvement and additional support is needed. Learn more about local authority assessments on the CQC website.
This grant will be provided to local authorities in the 2025 to 2026 financial year. It will cover the time and resource required by local authorities to familiarise themselves and effectively engage in ongoing CQC activity.