COVID-19 vaccination status: if you cannot get a confirmation letter
Translated versions of the non-personal information sent to you if you cannot get a post-vaccination confirmation letter about your COVID-19 vaccination status.
Documents
Details
If you ask for a post-vaccination confirmation letter about your COVID-19 vaccination status, but cannot get one, you’ll get a different letter in the post explaining why.
This different letter will also tell you what to do next.
The information you get in the letter will be in English. You can read the non-personal information in the letter in different languages on this page.
