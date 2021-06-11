Guidance

COVID-19 vaccination status: if you cannot get a confirmation letter

Translated versions of the non-personal information sent to you if you cannot get a post-vaccination confirmation letter about your COVID-19 vaccination status.

Department of Health and Social Care
11 June 2021
England

COVID-19 vaccination status: if you cannot get a post-vaccination confirmation letter (English, text only)

If you ask for a post-vaccination confirmation letter about your COVID-19 vaccination status, but cannot get one, you’ll get a different letter in the post explaining why.

This different letter will also tell you what to do next.

The information you get in the letter will be in English. You can read the non-personal information in the letter in different languages on this page.

Find out more about Demonstrating your COVID-19 vaccination status when travelling abroad .

