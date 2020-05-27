Correspondence

COVID-19 testing data: letter to the Office for Statistics Regulation

Response from Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, to a letter from Sir David Norgrove, chair of the Office for Statistics Regulation.

Department of Health and Social Care

Matt Hancock’s response to Sir David Norgrove’s letter about COVID-19 testing

Matt Hancock’s response to Sir David Norgrove’s letter about COVID-19 testing

The chair of the Office for Statistics Regulation wrote to the Department of Health and Social Care on 11 May about the presentation of statistics about coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.

The department’s response sets out the changes it’s making to the reporting of test statistics.

