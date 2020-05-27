COVID-19 testing data: letter to the Office for Statistics Regulation
Response from Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, to a letter from Sir David Norgrove, chair of the Office for Statistics Regulation.
The chair of the Office for Statistics Regulation wrote to the Department of Health and Social Care on 11 May about the presentation of statistics about coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.
The department’s response sets out the changes it’s making to the reporting of test statistics.
Published 27 May 2020