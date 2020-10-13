COVID-19 surveillance

This guidance is an overview of current population surveillance studies in the UK and is for healthcare professionals, academics, industry and the general public.

These robust population surveillance programmes form pillar 4 of the UK’s testing strategy and are essential to understanding the rate of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection and its spread across the country.

The Department for Health and Social Care, Public Health England, the Office for National Statistics, and research, academic and scientific partners support the studies, which help assess the impact of measures taken so far to contain the virus, to inform current and future actions, and to develop new tests and treatments.