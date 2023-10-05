COVID-19 autumn 2023 vaccination programme: cost effectiveness impact assessment
Impact assessment into the cost effectiveness of the COVID-19 autumn 2023 vaccination programme.
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care presented cost-effectiveness analysis to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). This analysis was one of the factors informing JCVI’s advice for the COVID-19 vaccination programme for autumn 2023.
This impact assessment details this analysis and appraises the cost-effectiveness of several options for the COVID-19 autumn 2023 booster programme that government could take, including the option advised by JCVI. Figures in the analysis have been redacted to protect commercially sensitive information.