COVID-19 autumn 2023 vaccination programme: cost effectiveness impact assessment

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 October 2023

PDF, 1.51 MB, 62 pages

The Department of Health and Social Care presented cost-effectiveness analysis to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). This analysis was one of the factors informing JCVI’s advice for the COVID-19 vaccination programme for autumn 2023.

This impact assessment details this analysis and appraises the cost-effectiveness of several options for the COVID-19 autumn 2023 booster programme that government could take, including the option advised by JCVI. Figures in the analysis have been redacted to protect commercially sensitive information.

