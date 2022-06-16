Policy paper

Coronavirus: lessons learned to date report: government response

The government’s response to the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee joint report 'Coronavirus: lessons learned to date'.

The document sets out the government’s response to the recommendations made by the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee joint report Coronavirus: lessons learned to date, which was published on 12 October 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been the biggest crisis our country has faced in generations, and the greatest peacetime challenge in a century. Ministers and officials from the UK government have worked closely with the devolved governments throughout the pandemic to provide a coordinated approach to the response to COVID-19 across the United Kingdom.

