Guidance

Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme: people receiving direct payments

How the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) can be used by direct payment holders who employ people for their care.

Published 8 June 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme: people receiving direct payments

HTML

Details

This guidance helps people who buy care and support through a direct payment to know how and when they can use the CJRS to furlough employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It includes examples of when direct payment holders may or may not choose to use the CJRS.

Published 8 June 2020

Related content