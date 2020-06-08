Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme: people receiving direct payments
How the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) can be used by direct payment holders who employ people for their care.
This guidance helps people who buy care and support through a direct payment to know how and when they can use the CJRS to furlough employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
It includes examples of when direct payment holders may or may not choose to use the CJRS.
Published 8 June 2020