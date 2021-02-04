Coronavirus England briefing, 4 February 2021

The data includes:

case rate per 100,000 population

case rate per 100,000 population aged 60 years and over

percentage change in case rate per 100,000 from previous week

number of people tested and weekly positivity

NHS pressures by Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP)

More detailed epidemiological charts and graphs are presented for areas in very high and high local COVID alert level areas.

See the detailed data on hospital activity.

See the detailed data on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic.